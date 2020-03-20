In the United States to obtain health insurance in case COVID-19: special open enrollment periods
Since the new 2019 coronavirus-nCoV continues to spread across the United States, Americans are understandably concerned about the high cost of treatment. The most vulnerable are those who have no health insurance. In this case, some States can offer assistance, according to HuffPost.
The open enrollment period for health insurance on state and Federal exchanges designed for people getting insurance on their own, not through employers, ended a few months ago. But people, willing to get medical insurance because they lost it, it is possible to buy, though options will vary from state to state.
Exchanges in Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, new York, Rhode island and Washington state have reopened in the framework of the “special period” in response to the growing number of Americans who have, or may contract to cover COVID-19.
Special periods provide an opportunity for uninsured U.S. residents to protect yourself from high medical expenses. But the time to get insurance is limited in all States until April, with the exception of the district of Columbia.
In most States, to be announced to register to receive health insurance
The Federal government has announced a special enrollment period for people of the 38 States that use HealthCare.gov. but insurance is still possible to obtain.
The affordable care act maintenance under certain circumstances allows the States managing their own insurance markets, and in other cases, the Federal government, to introduce a special registration periods like this.
“Special enrollment periods required for all marketplaces, both state and Federal, said Jennifer Tolbert, Director of health care reform state family Foundation Henry George. The Kaiser in Washington. — However, there is freedom of action. States that have their own trading platform and websites, due 2019 coronavirus-nCoV has decided to establish a special enrollment period”.
People who bought alternative forms of health insurance such as short-term insurance may also be eligible to purchase full insurance.
People with incomes between the Federal poverty level to 400% of this amount (from $12 760 to $51 040 per person) may be eligible for tax credits that reduce monthly premiums.
Those who earn up to 250% of the poverty level (up to $31 900 per person) may qualify for extra help, which reduces costs. Anyone who offers health benefits employer does not have the right to obtain tax benefits.
As of March 19, nine States and the district of Columbia established the following terms of registration:
- Covered California — April 30
- Connect for Health Colorado — April 3
- Connecticut medical center CT Access — 2 APR
- Health Connection MD — 15 APR
- Health Connection Massachusetts — April 25
- Health Link Nevada — April 15
- State of Health in new York — April 15
- Rhodes island HealthSource RI — April 15
- Healthplanfinder the Washington — April 8
- DC Health Link D.C. — June 15
In other States, people can also be a chance to obtain insurance coverage if they need it. The same special enrollment periods allow you to worldwide customers, under certain circumstances, to enroll in the health insurance system, even if HealthCare.gov and public institutions in Idaho, Minnesota and Vermont remain closed.
One of the main reasons why people can buy insurance after the end of the annual open enrollment period, lies in the fact that his previous insurance is no longer valid.
In connection with the growing number of people without work or sent on leave due to the outbreak of 2019 coronavirus-nCoV, it may concern a significant number of U.S. residents. Other life changes such as marriage, birth, divorce, relocation, or involuntary loss of health insurance for any reason, will also give people the opportunity to get it right now.
Medicaid always available
In addition to available private insurance people with low income may qualify for Medicaid, participation in this Federal program is open year round.
Generally, Medicaid is available only to adults earning up to 133% of the Federal poverty level ($16 971 for one person). Also, the program may be available to some specific groups, such as children, even in families with higher incomes. Children from families whose incomes are too high to qualify for Medicaid may be eligible for participation in the Program of medical insurance for children.
In 14 States, which refused to participate in the program, associated with extension of the law on the affordable care adults without disabilities also do not have minor children living at home, do not qualify for Medicaid regardless of how low their income.
To Medicaid support during emergency 2019 coronavirus-nCoV, the Federal government took two actions. For people who need the program, simplified the registration by lowering the requirements for documents of income and acceleration of filing. In addition, as adopted by the Congress this week legislation on assistance in connection with the 2019 coronavirus-nCoV, increases Federal funding for state Medicaid programs.
Currently not be offered a special enrollment period established due to the spread of the disease COVID-19. But the Americans who have no health insurance now, you can learn whether they qualify for other special enrollment periods, visit HealthCare.gov.
In MNSure said that they have “no immediate plans” to open registration in response to the proliferation of 2019 coronavirus-nCoV.
2019 coronavirus-nCoV “is currently not considered grounds for special enrollment period for obtaining health insurance in Idaho,” he wrote in an email a representative of the organization “Your health Idaho”.
The representative of the Department of financial regulation of Vermont, who oversees the state health insurance exchange, didn’t respond to a phone message seeking comment.
As reported ForumDaily:
- A new virus was discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. In 2020 it covers all continents except Antarctica. On 11 March, the President of the United States Donald trump has imposed a ban on entry into the United States from the EU. The ban came into force on Friday, March 13, and will last at least 30 days. In particular, it will affect people visiting the Schengen area for the last 14 days.
- On 13 March, the tramp of coronavirus introduced in the U.S. nationwide state of emergency.
- March 11, the who declared the situation with coronavirus pandemic, covering more than 110 countries. With symptoms COVID-19 caused by a coronavirus, can be found here.
- The virologist’s advice on how to protect themselves from infection — the link.
- Using the panic in the society because of the epidemic, the scammers have come up with several schemes to get victims ‘ personal data and money. The most common ones can be found here.
- Panicked due to emergency, Americans are buying up large quantities of toilet paper, but can’t explain why it during an outbreak.
- Trump has signed a law granting paid leave due to the coronavirus. Who can count on paid holidays, please click here.
- All the news about the coronavirus please refer to our special projects.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 80
[name] => United States
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => ssha
)
USA
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1085
[name] => help
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => pomoshh
)
help
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 3858
[name] => benefits
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => lgoty
)
benefits
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 7449
[name] => insurance
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => straxovka
)
insurance
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
FacebookVkontakte
bookmark