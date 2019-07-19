In the United States was going to fight with Russian corruption
In the case of a law of the United States will be able to lead a more effective fight against corrupt entourage of the Russian President.
In the House of representatives introduced a bill “On combating kleptocracy in Russia and other countries”, aimed against corrupt politicians in Russia and a number of authoritarian States. The message on the introduction of the bill to Congress was published last Tuesday by the foreign Affairs Committee of the house of representatives.
As reported by “Voice of America” Lauren McDermott, a spokesman for the foreign Affairs Committee, the authors of the bill are Congressman bill Keating, who heads the Subcommittee on European and Eurasian Affairs in the foreign Affairs Committee, and legislator Brian Fitzpatrick. Participation in the development of the document also took Congressman Tom Suozzi.
“Russia and other authoritarian States have used corruption as a weapon. Countering this malevolent influence is a priority of our Subcommittee. Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Russian politicians and oligarchs too long acted with impunity, manipulating the American and European financial systems to move and the classification of income obtained by illegal means. They use that money to control key sectors of the economy, to sponsor political parties and organizations that promote Russian interests to manipulate political processes. The bill will help to prevent the destruction of democracy… the hands of Russia and other… kleptocratic [modes]”.
According to one of developers of the bill, Congressman Tom Suozzi, “the Russian government and oligarchs spend billions of dollars on the publication of propaganda and the export of its corruption initiatives, trying to distabizirovat democracy around the world.” Suozzi believes that if passed, the law will allow “to stop activity of the infamous kleptocrats, who decided to undermine the foundations of the Western world”.
The bill provides for the creation of a Fund for anti-corruption actions, which will assist governmental and non-governmental organizations in the fight against corruption and bribery. There are also plans to create an interagency task force that will coordinate efforts in the fight against the powerful Russian corruption.