In the United States was the second iconic sporting event in terms of coronavirus (video)
May 18, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The driver of the team Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harwick Ford Mustang won the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series after the resumption of the season, reported on the official website of the organization.
For 44-year-old “Happy Horwich” this victory was the 50th in his career.
The race was held in Darlington in South Carolina, USA. 293 laps the leader did it in 3 hours and 27 minutes.
Second place went to the team of Hendrick Motorsports Alex Bowman, the third – Kurt Busch from Chip Ganassi Racing.
We will remind, a week ago in the U.S. Jacksonville (Florida) passed tournament on the mixed single combats UFC 249, which was the first significant sports event in the world in terms of coronavirus.