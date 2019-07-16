In the United States will storm the military base in search of aliens
The assault on the military base in Nevada, which has been kept secret from 1955 to 2013, scheduled for September 20.
At the end of June at Facebook was a event “Storm Area 51″. They can’t stop us all.” It was created by administrators of the meme-Shitposting community cuz im in shambles. More than 650 thousand users said that they are going to participate in the assault; more than 600 thousands of indicated that you are interested in this event.
The creators of the event invite all who wish to gather near the base, and then just all together to run to her. “If we run like Naruto, it will be faster than their bullets,” — said in the community.
One of the event listeners have developed their own strategy of assault. All the participants should be divided into three groups: the main group of attackers, the force which will impart an energy drink “Monster Energy”, as well as throwing stones and battalions of the “Naruto” that will run to the base from the flanks. In his post, the author of this strategy on any case appealed to the US authorities and said that it was a joke.
Area 51 is a remote unit of the military air base Edwards. Located in the United States in southern Nevada and 133 km North-West of Las Vegas on the southern shore of a dry salt lake Groom lake. Supposedly used to test new aircraft and weapons systems. Air traffic over Area 51 is prohibited.
The secrecy of the base, the very existence of which the US government admitted reluctantly, made her the subject of numerous conspiracy theories, especially about unidentified flying objects.