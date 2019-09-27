In the US, 5-year-old boy with autism hugged a classmate and was charged with harassment
Parents 5-year-old boy with autism, told how their son is punished because he put his arms around his classmate. They said that he is playing with peers, “crossed the line”.
Nathan 5-year-old student at East Ridge Elementary. The principal of the school said that school employees had talked with him many times.
Summer Putnam, guardian of Nathan, says that about three weeks ago from the elementary school teacher called her son: “He called me and said you need to talk to Nathan about the boundaries of what is permitted”.
Putnam claims that Nathan has autism, which, she says, may hamper the understanding of social signals. “If you don’t understand autism, you may think that the boy behaves badly,’ said Putnam . — But in another case”.
According to the guardian, the school said that Nathan was out of line. The teacher accused the boy of sexual harassment after he hugged and kissed the cheek of the other.
Debbie Emik, grandmother of Nathan, posted a message on Facebook:
Erik says: “it is impossible so to go. The child does not even understand what sex is”.
Tim Hensley, a spokesman for the Department of education Hamilton County, issued this statement:
Family thinks the school is wrong.
Her son had now changed the class and teachers.
NewsChannel 9 asked the school system did not apply if the master application to the Department of services for children. The representative stated that the source of these complaints is confidential. The media also contacted the Department to obtain clarification on this issue but received no response.