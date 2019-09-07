In the US, a growing number of victims e-cigarettes: five dead, hundreds across the country, problems with light (PHOTOS)

Loading...

In the United States increased the number of alleged victims of Smoking electronic cigarettes. As reported on the website of the Centre for control and prevention (CDC), confirmed five cases of death due to diseases, probably caused by Smoking wapow – in the States of California, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Oregon. Previously reported three dead. In total, the epidemic of lung diseases associated with the use of electronic cigarettes, has affected 33 States and more than 450 people.

The CDC emphasized that the patients showed no infection, so experts attribute these cases of disease with chemical exposure. The first published investigation reports indicate that the clinical similarity of cases. Many patients have reported that Smoking e-CIG liquid that contains cannabinoids, particularly tetrahydrocannabinol (THC or THC in Latin transcription). A small group of cases reported the use of only nicotine products.

All the victims were Smoking VAPI 90 days, often a week before the onset of symptoms. The chief physician and epidemiologist Department of public health Illinois Jennifer Leyden told the briefing that more than half of first hospitalized in Illinois and Wisconsin were in need of intensive care, and about one – third of patients in mechanical ventilation.

All patients before their condition deteriorated to the point that required hospitalization, usually experienced cough, chest pain or shortness of breath. Some also reported nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, fever and weight loss, writes the Washington Post. According to the newspaper, many have reached life-threatening condition in which fluid accumulates in the lungs and prevents the circulation of oxygen in the bloodstream.

The average age of the majority of cases in Illinois and Wisconsin for 19 years. In North Carolina there have been cases of diseases as 35-year-old, and more young people in new York, the youngest patient is 15 years, writes The Hill.

While the CDC does not associate the deaths and diseases with specific drugs or brands of electronic cigarettes, but notes that wapi contain a variety of chemical additives, the presence of which consumers may not be aware, especially if we are talking about cigarettes bought on the street. The organization noted that some laboratories found in the studied samples wapow high content of vitamin E in the acetylated form, but conclusions about its relationship with a series of diseases do not yet. Samples are also checked for the presence of pesticides, opioids and toxins.

4 Sep Michigan the first U.S. States have declared a temporary ban on the sale of flavored electronic cigarettes. It will affect both regular and online stores and will operate for six months, but the Governor will be able to prolong the ban. To electronic cigarettes without aromatic additives restriction does not apply.

The Governor of the state Gretchen Whitmer explained that manufacturers wapow “hooked” on their children using a pleasant taste supplements, and introduced the buyer, speaking of the “safety” of electronic cigarettes, reports RTVi.