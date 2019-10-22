In the US a man for the wedding robbed a Bank: it passed the police the bride
In Texas, the woman handed over her fiance, robbed a Bank to get the money for the wedding.
It is reported krapka.club with a link to the Daily Mail.
As noted, the man could not raise money on the wedding party, so I decided to commit a Bank robbery the day before the wedding. At the scene he confessed his motives and stole, at gunpoint, cash.
The face of the criminal came to videokamery Bank protection, and therefore, the police appealed to the citizens requesting it. The bride recognized her beloved and forced him to surrender.