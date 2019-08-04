In the US a second time for the day EN masse shot people: video from the scene
August 4, 2019
In USA in Dayton (Ohio) in the night of 4 August the shooting occurred. Killing about seven people and another 24 were injured.
One of the shooters was killed, the police conduct operation to search for the alleged second perpetrator, who was able to escape from the scene in a jeep.
#BREAKING: Just getting on the scene in the Oregon District. Dozens of police here. Working to confirm numbers and conditions on those shot. @dayton247now pic.twitter.com/hKtaoLTJpN
— Molly Reed (@MollyR247Now) August 4, 2019
Currently on the scene working law enforcement officers and physicians.
