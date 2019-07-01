In the US a woman died from a rare disease, inhaled particles droppings of rodents
July 1, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In the U.S. state of new Mexico 42-year-old local resident died from breathing dust particles in the waste products of rodents, reported on the website of the Department of health of new Mexico.
Cause of death was Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), which is transmitted to humans through inhalation of airborne particles of droppings, urine or saliva of infected rodents. This is the second case of the disease in new Mexico in 2019 and the first fatal.
Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome is a severe respiratory disease, first registered in 1993 and is widespread in North and South America. The virus is fatal in about 40% of cases. The disease usually develops within one to six weeks after contact with rodents.