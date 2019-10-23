In the US announcer was embarrassing live broadcast
The Twitter account of the American NBC appeared a funny video snippet, which shows, as a kid, in the days of live broadcast and interrupts the speech of her mother – TV presenter.
This writes the Chronicle.info with reference to segodnya.ua.
On the video you can see how behind the leading, covering the situation in Syria, a child. The baby comes to the mom and tries to get her attention. It amuses her, but she immediately apologizes to the audience for the sudden appearance of his son.
“I’m sorry, my son is in the Studio. This it – live,” she says.
Sometimes unexpected breaking news happens while you’re reporting breaking news. #MSNBCMoms #workingmoms pic.twitter.com/PGUrbtQtT6
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 9, 2019