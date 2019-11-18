In the US, another shooting with multiple victims (video)
On 17 November four people died in the Californian city of Fresno — the tragedy occurred when watching a football match. Another six people were injured. About the incident in California, according to Radio Liberty.
The incident occurred at a party in one of private houses. An armed man entered the yard and opened fire. At this time the house was occupied by about 35 people. The offender fled, the police are trying to find him.
Several people have been killed after nine were shot at a party in Fresno, California.
The shooting is said to have taken place while family and family friends were watching a football game in the garden together.
