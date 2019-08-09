In the US, big banks gave members of Congress the data about the Russians, who could ‘sponsor’ trump (PHOTO)

Loading...

Several large banks handed legislators in the U.S. Congress documents relating to the American President Donald trump and the Russians, with whom he could do business. This was reported on Thursday the newspaper The Wall Street Journal.

According to its sources, with Congress, in particular, cooperate Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo. They gave the members of the special Committee on intelligence and the Committee on financial services of the house of representatives “thousands of pages of documents concerning the Russians, who could do business with trump, his family or companies”. In the coming weeks, financial institutions are likely to present to the legislators of new materials. The names of citizens of the Russian Federation, referred to in the publication are not given, reports TASS.

According to the publication, “some banks also provide the documents related to the company trump’s Trump Organization investigators of the state of new York.” Deutsche Bank, in particular, provided a subordinate of the attorney General of the state of new York Letitia James for her request electronic letters, loan agreements and other materials relating to the Trump Organization and trump’s assets.

Requests for information were sent to legislators in these and other banks in April. At the end of January of the current year the representatives of the special Committee on intelligence and the Committee on financial services of the house of representatives of the Congress of the United States said that consultations with Deutsche Bank on obtaining from it information about the transactions of trump. According to the newspaper, the political opponents of President of the United States expect to find information about any investments of Russians in the business of trump, and illegal transactions involving his companies.

In March, The New York Times reported that Deutsche Bank has provided for several years the Trump loans in excess of $ 2 billion. This happened before the election trump President of the United States.

Earlier in the press there have been publications concerning the financial relations of the Russians with influential people from the surrounding trump. So, the focus of Time magazine was the relationship close to the Kremlin, billionaire Oleg Deripaska and the former head of the election headquarters of Donald trump Paul Manafort. The intermediary between them was allegedly the GRU officer Viktor Boyarkin. He got to the sanctions list of the U.S. Treasury “for the actions in support of the oligarch Oleg Deripaska”.

Boyarkin in an interview confirmed that during the presidential race of 2016 in the U.S. had contact with Manufactum. “He owes us a lot of money. And he suggested ways in which could they be recovered,” said Boyarkin.

According to Time magazine, Manafort, when I started working in the campaign headquarters trump, was in an extremely difficult position and, in particular, owed a large sum Deripaska. Russian businessman allegedly asked for Boyarkino to recover these funds from Manafort. Latest like in emails proposed for Deripaska “private briefings” about the presidential race in the United States.

The publication also claimed that the ex-intelligence officer met with Manafort in 2006. Deripaska then allegedly invited them to participate in the campaign, whose aim was the independence of Montenegro.

Recall, the U.S. secret service, accused Russia of interference in the American election process in the fall of 2016, during the presidential election. The investigation of these attempts at influence were engaged for almost two years spectracolor Robert Mueller. In particular, he investigated the alleged collusion between the authorities of the Russian Federation and the current President of the United States Republican Donald trump. In its report on the results of the investigation dealt with the fact that the staff of GRU Russian Federation in 2016 could steal 70 gigabytes of data from the server to the Democratic party of the United States containing thousands of letters and documents. These documents later, according to spectacular, was published by Wikileaks in 2016.

The results of the investigation, Mueller confirmed charges of Russia meddling in U.S. elections. However, he found no evidence of “collusion” between Donald trump and Russia.

A group of spectaculara filed more than 200 charges 34 individuals and three companies. It was found that 16 people had related to the trump presidential bid, there were different kinds of contacts with the Russians. Six of them were charged with perjury. However, none of the indictments were not directly related to the key issue about the possible secret communications campaign trump with Russia.

The former head of the electoral headquarters of the trump by Paul Manafort received 7.5 years in prison, former lawyer trump and Vice-President of The Trump Organization Michael Cohen 3 years.

Charges were also brought against Deputy chief of staff Rick gates (financial fraud, perjury), a member of the election headquarters of George Papadopoulos (false statements to the FBI and contact with persons, who, as he believed, acted in the interests of Russia), the former trump Advisor Roger stone (pressure on witnesses and giving false testimony), former national security Advisor, Michael Flynn (false statements to the FBI).

Were charged and 12 Russians – “the GRU” (Main intelligence Directorate, the current name of the Main Directorate of the General staff of the Russian Armed forces) allegedly participated in the hacking of the servers of the Democratic party and Hillary Clinton, and 13 employees of the so-called “Troll factory” headed by “Putin’s cook” Eugene Prigogine. According to spectracolor they influenced the political views of Americans through social networks.

Muller also studied the question, let the President trump justice in the investigation and have not come to a definite conclusion. According to the results of the investigation, attorney General William Barr stated that obstruction of justice was not. And Muller and Barr confirmed longstanding position of the justice Department, which under the Constitution the incumbent President, in any case, you cannot file criminal charges.

Moscow for its part denies all allegations and conclusions of the report attempts to influence the elections in the United States.