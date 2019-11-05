In the US Congresswoman has accused trump the desire to take away oil from the Syrians (PHOTO)

The President of the United States Donald trump aims to capture people belonging to the Syrian oil fields. This was reported by a member of the house of representatives of the U.S. Congress from the second district of Hawaii, Ms. Gabbard, Tulsi, seeking the nomination for President from the Democratic party.

Ms. Gabbard reminded that the us government should ensure the national security of the United States. However, trump, according to the Congresswoman, “changed course”, reports Fox News.

“Now he wants to leave troops in Syria to combat the terrorist organization “Islamic state”* and not to protect the United States of oil”, – said the representative of the Democratic party. She noted that the oil fields belong to the people of Syria. According to Ms. Gabbard, thus the population of Syria is deprived of its main source necessary for the survival of resources and energy.

In early November, Donald trump called the control of oil, the main task facing US in Syria, noting that the us military remain in the country with this purpose. According to the President, otherwise, the oil may be under the control of the IG*.

Earlier official representative of Russian foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova accused Washington of illegal export of oil from the North-Eastern areas of Syria, RBC reports.

“To bypass the sanctions of their own, the Americans smuggled out of Syria oil worth more than $ 30 million in a month and to leave these areas in the foreseeable future not going,” she said.

According to Zakharova, the us military action against oil fields in northeast Syria are illegal. “Can’t have modern society not to cause issues when a civilized state, endlessly declaring their commitment to certain democratic values, international legal principles in the relationship, to pump oil from oil fields in northeast Syria, a sovereign state, covering the criminal activity by some pretext of the fight against “Islamic state.”* Recall that IG* according to the allies, was finally destroyed in March of this year. Not really all fused in the American position,” continued Maria Zakharova. Her words led TASS.

As stated on Monday, the Chairman of the joint chiefs of staff us armed forces General mark Milly, the U.S. intends to maintain in Syria to control the oil fields of company Conoco in the province of Deir ez-Zor, and bases of al-TANF. Minooborony of the Russian Federation stated that the United States are smuggling Syrian oil to other countries, the caravans protected by the American private military companies and special forces.

*Islamic state (ISIS, ISIL, DAISH) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.