‘In the US it is business as usual’: as a Ukrainian in California, sells products made of hemp
Kyivlyanyn Alex Slivkin, whose status on Facebook had not changed Houston we have no problems, developing with partners an innovative business in California.
So could start passing the text about “enter into it”, if not for the mission, stated on the company website Harmonycanna. The company, which Slivkin organized jointly with the American partner, promises customers with products containing cannabidiol, for “balance, harmony and tranquility in life.” Simply put, Alex produces oils, creams and pills made from cannabis.
Freelance interviewer MC Today Sergey to one Side asked Alexei about the unusual in the Ukrainian territories of the business and how could Ukraine become a part of this industry.
As I was in the United States
I didn’t have the global plans of moving. But as soon as my wife and in may 2015 he learned that she was pregnant, a week decided that to give birth we’ll go to the States. I had to come to birth, and gradually we came to the conclusion that to live here is a cool occasion to try a new one. And here I am in California.
Mutual friends recommended me to the guys who sold digital video ads in the United States. They were looking for representatives, suggested that I try.
Almost two years I traded medical on the market of the USA and Israel. Then there have been global changes – the partners changed the terms of the purchase of inventory, and the company ceased operations. I started to think, what to do, searched the place and realized that cannabis is a promising direction. I met with one of the industry veterans (partner Slivkina George Thunderman. – Approx. ed.), he suggested that I fit into the project.
How do you like working in the States, what was the difficulty
Still can’t say I feel 100 % adapted.
Still, if you are over 30 and you don’t have a working project that you are going to another country, get ready that can be difficult.
Americans are the kings of networking, very cool entrepreneurs, once you feel where the money is, but, as elsewhere, there are chances of running into a dishonest. Here I had to undergo all from scratch, burn their mistakes. Unlike Ukraine, where it was clear how to reach out to a specific person, get the information you need, recommendations.
Once we came out the distributor, did a very professional presentation, promised sale. Condition had prepaid for the input. I was not particularly confused, because in Ukraine it is normal practice. We searched on available information and signed up. In the end, after a month we were given five contacts, and said, well, call and negotiate.
In my understanding, this as if is the job of the distributor to negotiate with the trade point and put the product on the shelf. Because I was surprised: when we processed the base, it turned out that it was the usual cold contacts. To return the money is not – they have it at the stream, and they defend themselves. Of course, if I was in Ukraine, I’d find someone through whom to learn about how they are adequate, and whether to work with them. Now I understand that it is a business to take people’s money for entrance. Never say that it is a Scam.
To sue them have no desire to, the amount of approximately $10 thousand, ridiculous for the court, on this account. They were each different stories, but I have not idea to say screw it and do something else. I do a lot of things in his life were sold, but the first time I really enjoying the process.
Americans work a lot and productively. There are almost no all these holidays, weekend, may, January. Sometimes it seems that you can take any older account here, to bring in Ukraine and he can be completely trusted to manage the Agency. Amuses me when our “on a serious soup” say that now they will come and will immediately win the lazy and blinkered Americans who have not seen the world and think narrowly. Guys, this country is not just the leader in the world.
I like the work here, retailing, procurement specialists and in General, how much easier is there to negotiate about cooperation. Bayer is interested in addition of the range and often he makes contact. To sell a trendy product in principle, not difficult. People are not lazy to take an interest, to take over the test period, test the response. And if all goes well – welcome to the shelf.
Why do “grass”
In USA this is a common FMCG product. It is sold both online and offline.
Let’s first understand the terms. “Grass” is very wide. Hemp contains cannabinoids – the nutrients that her and appreciate. The most common and studied: THC and CBD.
In Russian is a THC and CBD. Not to be confused: THC (tetrahydrocannabinol. – Approx. ed.) – psychoactive cannabinoid, use it for recreational purposes (in other words, in the “grass” he is responsible for known to fans effect. – Approx. ed.). It more in hemp seed varieties marijuana. CBD – cannabidiol, non-psychoactive. In fact, everything about it say, when it comes to medical cannabis.
Pruszcz products with THC are sold in specialized stores dispensaries in different forms: marijuana, VAPI, chocolates, candies, gelatin bears. Selling products with CBD is not regulated in the US, and you can buy them virtually anywhere. The main part of the traffic offline dispensary interested in the recreational cannabis, and they are represented by a small assortment of CBD products.
Sale of products containing THC, regulated by the state, and the threshold for entry into this business is quite high. The cost of opening a clinic ranges from $150 thousand to $2 million this includes the basic costs of approximately $250 thousand per year for staff, $100 thousand a year for rent and $50 thousand for repairs.
Legalization, the lack of stringent regulations and growing demand create a low cost entry into the business, it enables the development of entrepreneurship.
It is difficult to count the exact number of brands on the market, but, according to my estimates, there are about 4-5 thousand There are companies whose turnover runs into hundreds of millions of dollars a year: Charlotte’s Web cannabis Cura, NuLeaf CBD. Basically it is a vertically integrated structure with a full cycle of production, from growing plants to their own distribution of finished products to retail outlets.
It is expected that the sales of CBD products in the United States exceeds $20 billion by 2024. It is 20 times more than today. There is reason to believe that the market is not enough at all about the tough competition early to say.
Who are the competitors, what brands are hearing
CBD is a global trend. A request to Google CBD Gummie” was in third place in popularity in 2018 in the category of Food, according to Google Trends. And Vogue magazine has included CBD in the list of major trends that year in the category of Wellness.
Against this background, the range of products with CBD is growing, inventing new ways to deliver substances into the body. It is unlikely someone could surprise drops or cream, and recently the startup Ignite cbd, owned by popular influencer Dan Bilzerian (Den Bilzerian), rolled the toothpick with a CBD content. Ten in a package of toothpicks for $30 – these things.
Which niches are still not filled
Primarily related to food: drinks, snacks. They can already be found on the shelves at the grocery store. National retailers Whole Foods, Sprouts, Ralphs actively sell drinks with CBD content.
Industry is developing in the direction of beauty and skin care, this is evident in the range and permutations on the market. A former top Manager at L’oréal, Executive Director of innovation and product Sam Chew moves to a similar position in Global Cannabinoids. He will be responsible for product innovation for skin care and hair cosmetics with a CBD content.
Could Ukraine to join the business
Ukraine — an agrarian country with cheap labor, consequently, the production costs of cannabis will be low.
It is important to understand that this is just a business with its players, products and technologies. But it works according to General rules, and there’s some techniques that would be brought to the leaders for a short time. This was possible before, illegally — then it was possible to count on profit in connection with the risk.
Now it is a common products that are sold in civilized retail, advertised through the same channels. Here are ordinary people, not Pablo Escobar. Recently, former marketing Director at Beats by Dr. Dre became head of marketing at Cura Partners (Select CBD).
Recently released report Leafly (the most popular resource about cannabis. – Approx. ed.). The number of direct and indirect jobs created as a result of legalization, have increased to 300 thousand last year. Of all the States where marijuana got the green light, Washington in the past year earned the most in taxes – about $319 million California – $300 million.
But, nevertheless, it is still promising, the market is growing. In 2017, the volume of the cannabis market in the U.S. was $8.5 billion, and in 2018 – $11 billion in 2022, predicts $23 billion.
What works in this industry and what not
My partner in the “herbal” industry for 12 years. Under the brand Harmonycanna – December 2018.
I have been in Ukraine experience in the launch of TM “Domashn grenochki”. I’ve been involved in sales of advertising services and knew where to buy cheap what here costs quite expensive: the design, marketing, printing. I managed to save on start-up, and now we spend a fraction compared to competitors.
We felt that online sales will be cheaper than full-fledged Department of offline sales. Focused on the development of ecommerce.
I also decided to check the response offline and put the product in dozens of outlets. We receive another request, and this is still the amount that I can managerit personally. Soon plan to scale.
Now the company is conditionally divided into two directions: manufacturing in San Diego and the Department of Internet marketing in Ukraine. In the United States in the production of permanently employs four people, including a partner responsible for production. Sometimes attract additional hourly employees. Ukraine now has three people plan to strengthen the Ukrainian office in the near future.