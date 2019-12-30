In the US, married two football players of the national team (photo)
December 30, 2019
Ashlyn Harris (left) and Ali Krieger
Two American football players, 34-year-old Ashlyn Harris and 35-year-old Ali Krieger officially married, according to People.com.
They tied the knot in Miami. The ceremony was attended by relatives and friends of the players.
At the moment, Harris and Krieger are in favor of “Orlando pride” in the National women’s soccer League. The team supports sexual minorities.
The team met in 2010 when we first met in the arrangement of the US national team.
