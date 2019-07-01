In the US Mazda is Recalling for repair over 25 thousand cars
Japanese company Mazda has announced a service campaign in the U.S., which will affect 25 003 car Mazda3.
All these vehicles off the Assembly line Mazda in Japan or Mexico during the period from September 25, 2018 to April 19, 2019.
Defect, because of which these cars need servicing, can lead to very serious damage.
According to the automaker, has fallen under review copies Mazda3 may be a small gap between the hub bolts and flanges of the hub.
This creates the risk that nuts lugs can come loose. As a result, the risk of losing wheel during a long operation.
In early August, car owners will be notified of the need to bring their vehicles for repairs, during which experts will bring up the bolts.
This simple procedure the owner can hold their own.