In the US more expensive petrol: what happens to prices as the States of quarantine
As soon as the American economy reopens after quarantine, gasoline prices are rising — the average for the country is $2,10 per gallon, writes USA Today.
According to the application to save fuel GasBuddy, the average national price of gasoline increased sixth week in a row, ranging from low of $1.74 per gallon in April. During the summer, is expected to further increase prices.
“Not surprisingly, the price of gasoline rising for the sixth consecutive week, as demand reached its highest level since early March, as the Americans returned to the road,” said Patrick Dahan, head of the division for the analysis of petroleum GasBuddy.
According to the American automobile Association (AAA), the average in the country amounted to $2,10 on Sunday (14 June), which is 70 cents less than a year ago.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said the hike came amid the rising cost of crude oil.
At the end of March, when most residents were at home, the average in the country fell below $1.99 per gallon. In several States in April gasoline was less than $1.
The highest average price in the country for regular gasoline is $3,11 per gallon in Honolulu. The lowest average is $1.69 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The average price of diesel fuel $2,55, like two weeks ago.
Gasoline prices vary depending on a number of factors, including local competition, the demand for fuel, refinery, oil and petrol and transport costs.
It is expected that the increase will be even greater, said Dejan in his blog.
“Although I do not see that oil has maintained a strong position long enough, given that the demand is still 20-25% lower than a year ago, I believe that the anxiety, pushing oil prices up, due to the fact that the economy may recover faster than expected, — said the expert. — At the moment, motorists will likely continue to see an increase in gasoline prices in the coming weeks.”
States with the highest growth in prices for gasoline
According to GasBuddy, these 10 States had the largest price growth in may as of 11 June.
Michigan
- The price of gasoline may 1: $1,50
- The price of gasoline June 7: USD 2.06
- The difference: an increase of 56 cents per gallon
Wisconsin
- The price of gasoline may 1: $1,44
- The price of gasoline June 7: the $1.95
- The difference: an increase of 51 cents per gallon
Indiana
- The price of gasoline may 1: $1,61
- The price of gasoline June 7: $2,08
- The difference: an increase of 47 cents per gallon
Il
- The price of gasoline may 1: $1,78
- The price of gasoline June 7: of $2.23
- The difference: an increase of 45 cents per gallon
Ohio
- The price of gasoline may 1: us $1.56
- The price of gasoline June 7: $2,01
- The difference: an increase of 45 cents per gallon
Colorado
- The price of gasoline may 1: $1,77
- The price of gasoline June 7: $2,22
- The difference: an increase of 45 cents per gallon
Kentucky
- The price of gasoline may 1: $1,46
- The price of gasoline June 7: $1,88
- The difference: an increase of 42 cents per gallon
Mn
- The price of gasoline may 1: $1.52 m
- The price of gasoline June 7: $1,94
- The difference: an increase of 42 cents per gallon
Idaho
- The price of gasoline may 1: $1,80
- The price of gasoline June 7: $2,22
- The difference: an increase of 42 cents per gallon
Iowa
- The price of gasoline may 1: $1,54
- The price of gasoline June 7: the $1.95
- The difference: an increase of 41 cents per gallon
bookmark