In the US, police detained six old men for sex in the city forest
The youngest of the detainees was for 62 years, and the only female 85 years old, like her husband.
In the U.S. Fairfield police arrested five men and one woman of advanced age for sex in a public place, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.
Militiamen detained Otto Williams and John Linarda who were 62 years old. Men were the youngest among the troublemakers.
Was also arrested 67-year-old Daniel Dobbins, 75-year-old Charles L. Ardito, 85-year-old Richard Butler and his 85-year-old wife and the only woman in the company — Joyce Butler.
Pensioners arrested for violation of public order, and the Dobbins and Linetta also for lewd behavior in public places — in the urban forest. A couple saw the locals and informed the police.
All pensioners waiting trial. It is also noted that Daniel Dobbins was accused of disturbing public order. Noticed him completely naked in the same forest.