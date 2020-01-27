In the US, recorded 5 cases of infection with coronavirus from China: how to protect yourself
In USA is the fifth recorded case of infection by the coronavirus threat from China. This writes the “Voice of America”.
The first case of the virus in the U.S. found in Washington state on Tuesday: a 30-year-old man returned from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where an outbreak of the virus.
The second case of infection 2019-nCoV detected in Chicago. We know that this 60-year-old woman from Chicago, Illinois. In December she traveled to China and returned to the United States, felt the symptoms of the disease. The incubation period, i.e. the time from infection until the onset of symptoms ranged from 2 days to 2 weeks.
The fourth case — patient in southern California. In the Department of health in orange County said that the coronavirus was diagnosed in people originating from Wuhan. The patient is in isolation in hospital in a satisfactory condition. In a statement the Agency says the risk of the spread of the virus in orange County low.
About 5 ill data are not available yet, but in the Center for control and disease prevention in USA (CDC) confirmed the fifth case of infection with coronavirus.
In China as a result of infection died at least 56 people.
The recommendations of the CDC
For all: the season of flu and respiratory diseases is in full swing. To stop the spread of germs, the CDC recommends vaccinations to take daily preventive measures and, if necessary, taking antivirals for the flu.
For medical professionals:
- Be attentive to people with a history of travel in Wuhan, China, with fever and respiratory symptoms.
- If you are a health worker caring for a patient with a coronavirus, take care of yourself and follow the guidelines for infection control.
