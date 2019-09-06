In the US, recorded a new death from electronic cigarettes
Two weeks ago, the United States officially recorded the first death from Smoking electronic cigarettes. This time it was announced three more cases, all proven a direct relationship with the vaping, except one, pending an investigation.
Health officials from Indiana on Friday confirmed that the U.S. was the third death was significantly associated with Smoking electronic cigarettes, but Federal officials said that under investigation, the fourth such case, writes USA Today.
The last confirmed death occurred in people older than 18 years, said the Department of health of Indiana, which provided no further details because of privacy laws. The state is investigating 30 cases of “serious damage to the lungs associated with vaping”. Eight were confirmed, the majority of victims from 16 to 29 years.
“A tragic loss Indiana resident and the increasing number of injuries associated with electronic cigarettes, is a warning that we cannot ignore,” said Commissioner for health Dr. Chris Boxing.
The centers for control and disease prevention, Management on sanitary inspection behind quality of foodstuff and medicines, and other state officials also told reporters on the investigation of cases of lung diseases among people using electronic cigarette.
The CDC reported that 450 cases of lung disease related vaping in 33 States are being investigated by health officials at the state level and the state, 58 the most studied of these are related to the use of oil THC (tetrahydrocannabinol).
The CDC confirmed that in many (but not all) of these cases revealed the presence of supplements of vitamin A acetate, and the investigation in new York found that in each case was found with the vitamin E in the acetate form. According to Devin Alvarez, CEO and founder of CBD Hemp Straight products, acetate of vitamin E is “sticky fatty oil”, which is a part of marijuana.
“Not all oils are the same. It seems to blame the dense and fatty oils”, — said the expert.
Vegetable oils, such as triglycerides with medium-chain or MCT oil, promoted with the help of the keto diet, are used in commercially sold marijuana. All this may look like a healthy product (is the word “vitamin”), says Alvarez. But the benefit of these vitamins by inhalation.
Alvarez said he worked in the companies producing the marijuana, which “knew about the problems of lipoid pneumonia. That’s why we decided to formulate products without them.”
Lipids are oils and fats which get into the lungs, causing breathing difficulties and causing a rare form of pneumonia.
North Carolina public health officials reported five cases involving people aged 18-35 who have observed the shortness of breath and nausea, vomiting and fever but no infections. Dr. Daniel Fox, a pulmonologist from the company WakeMed Health that deals with the treatment of pulmonary and critical conditions, said “common” in all cases. The expert added that it was always going to be inhaling THC via vaping, some smoked THC in a cigarette, most still used, and nikotinsoderzhaschie products.
In Utah in the most serious of the six cases published in the New England journal of Medicine, spoke of “a previously healthy 21-year-old man, who smoked daily, nicotine and THC via vaping”.
Dr. Jennifer Layden, chief physician and epidemiologist in the Department of health of Illinois, said that most people with lung disease related vaping was healthy young men. Almost all were hospitalized, but about 75 percent received outpatient treatment. On Friday, the Illinois and Wisconsin published a detailed information about 53 cases, of whom 84% reported vaping with oils THC.
Dr. Jack Coleman, senior medical Director of the Institute for lung health in Nashville, Tennessee, said that “young lungs are more vulnerable to THC compared to all that they wapet”.
Health officials are asking for anyone who is facing lung disease after the use of electronic cigarettes, report it on the portal of the FDA.