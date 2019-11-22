In the US, Russian hacker sentenced to 4 years in prison (PHOTO)

Federal court for the southern district of new York Thursday sentenced Russian programmer Stanislaus Lisova, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit hacking, to four years in prison. Subject spent in detention period, he will be released in a few months, the correspondent of TASS from the courtroom.

Judge Valerie Caproni said that the Russians “is sentenced to 48 months in prison”. She agreed to shorten it by 15% “for good behavior” Lisova, and also took into account the fact that he had previously been imprisoned in Spain and the United States for about three years. After his release from prison he, “is likely to be deported” to Russia, said Caproni.

The judge said that the Russians have to pay a fine in the amount of 50 thousand dollars and 480 thousand dollars in damages to the victims of his actions.

As explained to journalists one of the defenders of the Russian George Grasso, foxes will go to jail for “four to five months.” Another programmer’s lawyer Arkady Bukh said that foxes is likely to be deported to Russia “in the spring of 2020” and “join the family”. He did not rule out that the deportation process may be delayed.

“We consider it a great victory, – said Boo about the verdict. – It turns out that the client had almost served his time”. The lawyer said that foxes likely does not have the means with which it expects to recover from his court, but this should not affect the timing of the release.

Grasso before sentencing told the judge that Lisova, who is now 34, had a difficult childhood. According to the lawyer, a Russian, as a child, he lived in the Chechen Republic, “at the age of six years he and his family fled from Islamic fundamentalists”. Family Lisova, according to the lawyer, was “very poor”. Grasso noted that many of those who are familiar with his client, “give him some very positive characteristics”. The defense presented the court with letters to these individuals.

Grasso also drew attention to the fact that in prison in Spain, where originally included Lisova, “the conditions were inhumane”. He told the court itself Lisov, in this prison he “was allowed to make phone calls less often than other prisoners.” In addition, according to the Russians, the prison had no hot water. “It is a country with a warm climate, but there wasn’t always warm,” he said. Lisov before the sentencing also said that deeply regrets. He promised “never to set foot on this awful journey and to remember this simple lesson.”

The judge noted that taking into account all these factors, as well as the fact that the Russians have long been separated from his family. “You should apply your talent for legitimate purposes,” said Caproni defendant.

Before sentencing she also asked whether there were Lisova have any ties with Russian government agencies. The Prosecutor stated that “information on such relationships do not exist”. As explained later, the lawyers, during trial, the subject was not mentioned. In Russian also there is no notes to indicate that he gave any significant assistance to the investigation.

Stanislav Lisov was arrested in Spain in January 2017 and extradited to the United States in January 2018. In February of this year, the Russians admitted their guilt in one of two charges relating to conspiracy to commit cyberattacks. U.S. authorities accused Lisova in the creation of the NeverQuest malware to steal banking credentials and personal information. Initially, he could face a prison sentence of up to 35 years.

According to prosecutors, with the help of NeverQuest hackers tried to steal millions of dollars. According to the authorities of the United States, foxes in the period from June 2012 to January 2015 participated in the creation of NeverQuest, as well as the management of a computer network used for distribution of the virus.

Foxes graduated from the Taganrog radio engineering Institute in June 2009 with a degree in “computers”. He was engaged in software development in OOO “Computer program”. After graduation until 2013 he held the position of specialist for quality control of the software company “Oggetto-Web” in Taganrog.