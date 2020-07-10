In the us, said the full resumption of passenger service
Photo: uz.gov.ua
Ukrzaliznytsya preparing for the resumption of transportation
In August, the company plans to fully launch the passenger carriage if this would not prevent the epidemic situation.
Ukrzaliznytsia plans in August to fully restore the rail link, if the epidemiological situation will improve. About it the acting Chairman of the Board of JSC uz Ivan Yurik said during his working trip to Western Ukraine, reports on Friday, July 10, the press service of the company.
“Now in Ukraine the quarantine was extended until July 31. I hope that in August the number of cases of coronavirus will decline and we will be able to fully resume rail links with all regions in August,” said Yurik.
According to him, Ukrzaliznytsia has resumed one-third of long-distance trains and suburban.
He also added that now the Lviv station operates 17 long-distance trains and 10 suburban.
“Right now in Lviv there are restrictions on the number of accommodation of the passengers in the cars. This is a 2 passenger coupe and SV, in second — class- staggered. But even with these limitations, the congestion of trains is about 90%,” said Yurik, noting that in the case of an increase in demand will increase the number of trains.
Earlier it was reported, toksilisuse restored the movement of trains 12.Now in Ukraine runs for 645 commuter trains.
We will remind, in Kharkov the train was an hour late due to passengers without masks.The passengers did not respond to the comments of the railroad, so I had to call the police for outreach. The whole process took 51 minutes.
korrespondent.net