In the US season kicks off presidential debate: what to expect and where to look
The fight for presidential nomination from the Democratic party in the election year 2020 to a new level: this week will be the first debate between the candidates, which will then be held on a monthly basis.
The first debate will be held in Miami, Florida, on 26 and 27 June. In each of these two evenings will be ten candidates who are fighting for the right to challenge the nominee of the Republican party, which, likely, will become acting President Donald trump, in November 2020, writes “Voice of America”.
Considerable attention will be given to the favorite of the race, the former Vice-President Joe Biden, who is trying to strengthen its position in the most numerous group of potential candidates from the Democratic party in modern history.
According to the polls for Biden in the number of sympathetic voters is followed by the Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders and Senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren, who recently considerably improved its position.
The mayor of the city of South bend, Indiana Pete Buttidzhich and the Senator from California Kamala Harris completing the top five.
What to expect
The first democratic debates are the turning point in the campaign, an analyst at the University of Virginia’s Kyle kondik.
“Debates have become something of the main events on the eve of the season, the primaries, because you see all these candidates, who come from all over the country in the States of key importance for the primaries,” he explained.
Candidates will have to try that for a few minutes of airtime that they will receive at the debate, to make a quick impression on the voters.
“Four, five or six candidates will find the right tone, choose the right angle of attack on each other or President trump to get back in the news, – the Director of the policy Center at the University of Virginia’s Larry Sabato. – They potentially will benefit from the debate. Others may lose position or even lose donors.”
According to experts from Emory University’s Andra Gillespie, when the scene will come out ten candidates, each will hope to wait for your “breakthrough” moment.
“We seek candidates who will exceed expectations, or candidates, whose performances will become “viral” popularity, and they will lead to the failure of people,” said Gillespie.
“It could be the candidates of group leaders who will be able to maintain the status of favorites, or someone from the middle of a debate can help them to break through to attract more attention,” she explained.
How to watch
Warren is the leading candidate at the debate on Wednesday, and Biden, Sanders, Buttidzhich and Harris will take the stage on Thursday.
The debate on both days will take place from 21:00 to 23:00 Eastern time, they will broadcast channels NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo. If you prefer to watch online, live broadcast of the debate can be found on the website NBCNews.com and in the pages of this portal in Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
- The evening of 18 June, the trump officially announced the beginning of his campaign. The President’s supporters in Orlando (FL), which hosted the speech, began to take a turn for two days because no-one wanted to hear the President was more than seats in the hall.
- “We will continue to make America great again, and then we will to maintain America’s greatness. That’s why tonight, I stand before you announce the official beginning of my campaign for re-election as President of the United States. I promise you that I will never, never let you down,” said trump, referring to the audience.
- 59th U.S. presidential election will be held on 3 November 2020. The first meetings of party activists during the upcoming presidential campaign will be held in Iowa in early February, 2020. The Democratic Convention, which will nominate a presidential candidate, will be held from 13 to 16 July 2020 in Milwaukee (Wisconsin). Republicans will hold their Convention from 24 to 27 August 2020, in Charlotte (North Carolina).
- At the moment, trump is one of the two presidential candidates from the Republican party, a competition he tries to make a former Governor of Massachusetts William weld; for the right to be nominated from the Democratic party are fighting 24 candidates, of which the best known are former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders.