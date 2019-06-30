In the US, the adult site has done precious gift to the permanent audience (video)
The Department of philanthropy of one of the most popular porn sites in the world Pornhub gave my fan — American Todd Fulkerson and his elderly mother Paolo VW Jetta. This message was circulated by the press service of the website.
Specifies that the keys to the car handed pornstar Alix lynx.
Todd has health problems that do not allow him to drive. So the mother is a pensioner takes and takes with work, which is at a distance of 130 km.
But in December their old Buick flew into a ditch, and the family was left without a car. So Todd asked for help in the Internet, and one of the first responded to Pornhub.
“Todd has always been a big fan of our site and, knowing what it means for him and his mother’s car, we decided to help them”, — said Vice-President Corey Price.
