In the US, the bear decided to add a wedding photo session
The pictures amused the Network.
Sarina Thompson and her fiance Corey brewer, naturally, expected that their wedding photos will turn out beautiful, but didn’t think that it will be more exciting, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 120.su.
A couple from Gatlinburg (Tennessee, USA) went in the company of the photographer on nature. Despite the fact that Lee Edmondson all of his attention to photographing clients, she just could not help but notice a certain character in the background.
Who knows what appeared in the frame the bear was interested in the photo shoot, but he obviously wanted to go anywhere.
Lee managed to capture the beast, only then he moved in their direction, it is pretty scary panting. Then, of course, and the photographer and the bride and groom chose to retreat, but still all were happy with these interesting pictures, which can boast not every married couple.