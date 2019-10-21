In the US, the bear smiled at the passenger of the car and waved her paw
October 21, 2019 | News | No Comments|
A funny thing happened in Washington state.
A couple vacationing in Washington state, and one day they decided to visit the wild animal Park, according to avtoblog.ua.
Photographing the fauna, tourists and got to the bears.
One of them a woman said “Baby, hi!” and waved his hand through the window of the car.
To the surprise of the couple, the beast reciprocated and made a gesture with his paw, and painted a smile on the face.
This video instantly went viral, and this cute animal has a lot of fans.