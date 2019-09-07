In the US, the bear went into the hotel and went to bed
In the American hotel in Montana climbed black bear and refused to leave, reports the Huffpost.
Daring visitor, indifferent to the attempts of the staff to kick him out, went to sleep in the bathroom.
Law enforcement officers and service specialists for the protection of wildlife, called to the scene, gave the bear a tranquilizer and carried him out of the bathroom.
Curious guests filmed on camera phones.
In the message Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks said the bear was not injured. The beast will take to the woods, where and release.