In the US, the fire destroyed 45 thousand barrels of the famous whiskey Jim Beam
Wednesday, July 3, in the U.S. state of Kentucky massive fire occurred in two warehouses of the company Beam Global Spirits & Wine. It is known worldwide as a manufacturer of popular brands of Bourbon, Jim Beam. The firm was founded in 1795. As informs television channel CBS, the firemen managed to liquidate the fire only on one of the warehouses. The fire on the second continues. According to the preliminary version, the cause of the fire was lightning.
A fire in a warehouse with barrels of Bourbon
On the burning warehouse were stored 45 thousand barrels of Bourbon. More than 7 million liters of the choicest whiskey from corn.
It is noted that the fire started on the eve of the US independence Day which is celebrated every year on 4th of July.
Miraculously no one was hurt. The size of the damage is not yet known. The company said that the Bourbon was relatively young, and therefore, its price is not very high.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter