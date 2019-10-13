In the US, the witnesses made a record, “the alien fleet of UFOs”
Witness during the trip on the ferry from the village Ocracoke in Swan quarters, North Carolina has captured a strange phenomenon over the ocean. A lot of bright lights, which there is no explanation hung in the sky.
This is reported dni24.com.
Famous UFO researcher Scott Waring, reviewing the record, decided that lined up unidentified objects flew in the sky of the underwater base. He even noticed a trickle of water flowing down from the alien ships. A UFO researcher believes that the alien fleet was going to move to another base or even in a parallel world.
Skeptics have put forward the version about the conduct of military exercises in celestial space. However, at the request of the U.S. military, at this time, the region has not been any experimental flights.
Formerly known UFO researcher Valentin Degterev the picture shows the surface of Mars the man saw the alien craft in full working order (according to Valentine).