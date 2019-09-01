In the US, there was a third in a month shooting defenseless people (PHOTO)

Loading...

In the United States in the cities of Odessa and Midland in West Texas at least five people were killed and over twenty injured in the course of the next shooting. The gunman, whose identity is established, killed in a shootout with police, reports TASS.

Initial information about the presence of the alleged two gunmen have not been confirmed. Previously, the online portal Breaking 911.com reported that the shooting was carried out “in several places”. Initially, the police assumed that crimes have been committed by two people, moving in two vehicles, however, as noted by Breaking 911, later it turned out that the shooter was alone. He was shot by police. The shooter was a white male aged about 30 years.

Information about foreign citizens who were injured in a shooting in Odessa has not received, said ” the Consulate General of Russia in Houston.

Medical care in hospitals of the state of Texas is 14 people injured Saturday in a shooting near the city of Odessa, said the head of the system of medical institutions Russell Tippin at a press conference.

“Now in hospitals there are 14 injured”, – he informed. “All the local hospitals and other medical facilities are closed for entry and exit to outsiders. This is done in the name of security staff and those who are hospitalized”, – said Tippin. According to him, health facilities will resume operation in the normal mode, when it is decided that the danger has passed completely.

The tragedy was the second in Texas and the third in the U.S. in August, said the attention of CNN. At the beginning of the month there have been several tragedies involving firearms. On August 3, a man opened fire in the Walmart store in the shopping center Cielo Vista Texas in El Paso. Killed 22 people, including eight Mexicans, more than 20 people were injured, the assailant was detained by the police.

In the night of 4 August, the shooting was opened in downtown Dayton (Ohio). Nine people were killed and more than 20 wounded. In light of what happened in the country actively engaged in discussions on what measures should be taken to tighten control over the circulation of weapons.

Unlike most of the similar tragedies of mass shooting in Texas occurred between Midland and Odessa, were not of a premeditated nature. As reported by the chief of police of Odessa Michael Gerke, it all started when the employee patrulno-sentry duty at 15:17 local time (23:17 Moscow time) during spot checks on the road, stopped the car “Honda” has a Golden color. The driver fired at the officer, pulled in a westerly direction to Odessa and on the way shot another person. The suspect opened fire on defenseless people two more times, in between which dumped the car and stole a mail van.

The final tragedy was played out around the Cinergy cinema where there was a shootout between a suspect and law enforcement officers. The chief of the city police did not say whether the attacker shot dead or committed suicide. According to the latest police, killed five people, injured 21 civilians, were also injured employee patrulno-sentry duty and two police officers from Midland and Odessa. Does not specify whether the gunman in the list of victims.

The chief of police Gerke described the gunman as a white male over the age of 30. If it was a ID, but the police are yet to name his name, because he wants first to complete the process of identification. The motive for the crime is not established.

The police refused to disclose what type of weapon was used alone. The representative of the Department of public safety Texas Elizabeth Carter told CNN that it was fired from a rifle.

The head of the clinic of the public health system in Odessa Russell Tippin meanwhile, has corrected the data and reported that his institution received 13 injured, including a child under two years of age. Of these, seven are in critical condition, two serious, one died of his wounds, the rest after medical care was discharged.

September 1 in Texas comes into force the law of another easing of the rules of supervision over the circulation of firearms.

The Minister of justice – US attorney General William Barr informed the President of Donald trump about the shooting in Texas. Vice-President Michael Penny said that an investigation into the causes another tragedy connected with the FBI. Pence called the incident an example of “mass atrocities” and vowed the United States administration “to interact with the Republican and Democratic parties in Congress to take action to curb this scourge of the country.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the incident “senseless and cowardly attack.” The Governor is going to have on Sunday morning to visit Odessa.

The speaker of the house of representatives, Nancy Pelosi (Democrat from California) on Saturday in light of what happened in Texas shooting urged the Republican-controlled Senate to join the lower house of the legislature and put an end to the violence with use of firearms in the United States.

“There is a limit, wrote Pelosi on his page on “Twitter”. Every day people across America, this time in West Texas, pays a severe price because of the epidemic of violence with firearms”.

According to the speaker, the Senate should “cease to obstruct and, in the end, make approved by the House of representatives a resolution that aims to end the armed violence”. In her statement, Pelosi, occupying the third highest position in the state hierarchy of the United States, also expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the shooting.

The legislative initiative in question was approved by the lower house of Congress is controlled by Democrats in February. It involves the tightening of requirements for validating data of buyers of firearms in the United States. In the Senate Republicans block the passage of the resolution.

The right to purchase and carry a firearm guaranteed to Americans by the second amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The authorities have taken in recent years, attempts to tighten control over the circulation of weapons in the light of repeatedly occurring in the US, incidents with its use, but the success of these efforts failed.