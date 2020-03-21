In the US there were home tests for detection of coronavirus: what is the price of the issue
Because testing for 2019 coronavirus-nCoV in the United States continues to lag behind testing in other affected countries, such as South Korea, several startups have created the first in-home tests, reports Fox News.
In accordance with the new recommendations to assist in the fight against the virus 2019-nCoV, these startups were given the green light to Management on sanitary inspection behind quality of foodstuff and medicines of the USA.
One such supplier test is based in San Francisco, the company Nurx. She is best known for its products for testing of sexually transmitted infections. Now the company proposes to order a set to test for the disease COVID-19 in the mail for $ 181 after filling out the online form on the symptoms.
“We do not appreciate the seriousness of the symptoms, and only check their availability. They can range from light to heavy, — said the press-Secretary of the Nurx Allison Hoffman. But people with truly severe symptoms should also seek immediate medical help. As for temperatures, we determine that if a person has a body temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) or above, it is likely that he contracted the virus 2019-nCoV”.
After filling in the online survey Nurx will determine the need for home-based testing symptoms of the person and send a test mail at an accelerated rate.
Nurx can provide laboratory results within 48 hours of receiving the test.
By Friday evening, March 20 at the website of Nurx, it was announced that it will open on March 21 in the morning.
How accurate is home test for infections 2019-nCoV
In connection with short-term probation for these tests in the conditions of crisis, there are concerns about their accuracy.
Tests for the presence of the virus should not only timely, but also samples should be taken from the correct place in your nose and throat.
Eric Topol, Director of the Institute for translational research SCRIPPS, said that the high probability of false negative results.
“If you take yourself at the samples correctly, then this is not a very pleasant feeling. It may seem that you are trying to insert yourself gag”, he said.
Representatives of Nurx report that in their test uses an oral swab which is more convenient for independent use.
Topol added that, in his opinion, 48 hours is too much waiting time for test results.
However, start-UPS, as we are assured representatives of companies that have passed all the necessary steps in order to offer their customers.
“Perhaps you are not sick to go to the emergency room, you may not be strong shortness of breath, but you have the symptoms of colds and flu, and you live with mom, who is 75 years old and she has heart problems. And you know that if you have a virus 2019-nCoV, then you can kill her, ‘ said Caesar Javaherian, co-founder and medical Director of a startup of primary care Health Carbon. You may be twenty and you will not die from it, but we’re just trying to reduce the likelihood that you will infect someone from your family.”
Medical diagnostic company Everlywell located in the state of Texas, also launches the sale of home tests for a number of 30 000 units, they will be available by Monday, March 23.
“We plan to test and diagnose for a quarter of a million people per week. However, this process will take a few weeks and several months,” the company said.
Start-UPS can also be limited supplies for testing.
“Concern about supply chains is a real problem, said Robert Mordkin, medical Director of the U.S. LetsGetChecked, which also performs testing for contamination 2019-nCoV. — Actually we are talking about how many supplies will be able to make our partners, and we honestly do not know.”
As of Friday, March 20, in the United States 138 500 people have been checked for viruses 2019-nCoV. Discovered that more than 19,000 people picked up the infection.
As reported ForumDaily:
- A new virus was discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. In 2020 it covers all continents except Antarctica. On 11 March, the President of the United States Donald trump has imposed a ban on entry into the United States from the EU. The ban came into force on Friday, March 13, and will last at least 30 days. In particular, it will affect people visiting the Schengen area for the last 14 days.
- On 13 March, the tramp of coronavirus introduced in the U.S. nationwide state of emergency.
- March 11, the who declared the situation with coronavirus pandemic, covering more than 110 countries. With symptoms COVID-19 caused by a coronavirus, can be found here.
- The virologist’s advice on how to protect themselves from infection — the link.
- Using the panic in the society because of the epidemic, the scammers have come up with several schemes to get victims ‘ personal data and money. The most common ones can be found here.
- Panicked due to emergency, Americans are buying up large quantities of toilet paper, but can’t explain why it during an outbreak.
- Trump has signed a law granting paid leave due to the coronavirus. Who can count on paid holidays, please click here.
- All the news about the coronavirus please refer to our special projects.
