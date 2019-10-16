In the US two men were arrested for attempting to drink beer alligator
Two residents of the us state of Florida was arrested after it caught a small alligator and tried to buy him a beer, according to NewsWeek magazine.
The incident occurred in the town of palm city, located at the mouth of the river St. Lucie. Two men – 22-year-old Noah Osborn and 27-year-old Timothy Cap, as they later admitted to the police he saw a crocodile on the side of the road and caught it with his bare hands. Then one of them started to provoke the reptile waving his hand, and when the alligator opened his mouth wide and tried to pour beer there. The whole incident was captured on video.
Shrek the drink is not much, and he began to behave even more aggressive then men, according to them, he let go animal. What they tried to achieve through their actions, to explain to the guards they are unable. At the same time assured that they were not drunk and drank “a couple bottles”.
Although as a result of incident nobody has suffered, the men were arrested and the same day released on bail in 5 million and 2.5 million dollars respectively. The fact that attempts to catch the alligator in Florida is punishable by law.
“Nobody has the right intentionally to kill, injure, seize, or otherwise to catch an alligator or other representative of the order of crocodiles,” says local laws.
As notes the edition, in most cases, people are for the alligators more dangerous and not Vice versa. These animals prefer not to contact the person, and their attacks are quite rare.