In the US you can lose work from-for careless statements
A fierce debate about the mask that unfolded in the supermarket Coscto in Fort Myers, Florida, was filmed on June 27 and has already received over 11 million views. Looks like an aggressive tirade cost the man his job, writes USA Today. And it’s not the only such case.
The video shows a man in a red t-shirt with the inscription “Controlling the world since 1776”, dark shorts and flip-flops, screaming “I feel threatened!” and “Lower the [expletive] phone!” He glared at the camera after a female customer asked him to observe the policy of wearing masks at Costco.
The other man took out his mobile and filmed the event on video.
Billy Corben, a native of Fort Myers and producer of documentary films, who lives in Miami, received a video and posted it on his Twitter. He often shares his outlandish stories and videos with the hashtag #BecauseFlorida. The same tweet said Sean king, a lawyer and activist for civil rights, which has over a million subscribers.
Thanks to publicity in social networks for a few days the man was out, and found — it was Daniel maples, a biography which can be found on the website of the insurance Agency in Fort Myers. Maples works at the Agency in 2016 and “is currently the most successful sales agent in the company… Likes: hot yoga, travelling, cooking and mentoring others.”
Biography of Maples removed from the site in a few hours, and the Agency said that the man was fired.
Law enforcement was not involved in the incident.
“Thanks to everyone for their comments and messages, creating awareness about a former employee of Ted Todd Insurance, the statement of the Agency. — His behavior in the video directly contradicts the values of our company, and his work was discontinued. Threatening behaviour and intimidation are contrary to our core mission to be the trusted advisors in our community. We also undertake to immediately revise the internal culture of the TSI”.
Richard Galanti, CFO of Costco, declined to comment on this particular incident, but drew attention to the need to wear masks in 547 stores Costco across the country and 250 international locations.
“We are trying to be responsible. We know that there are different points of view, but, of course, our employees appreciate it, he said. — More than 2 million people come to Costco every day. If someone enters without a mask, we just ask him to leave.”
The viral video was published by the national and international media.
Korben who published the video said that he was not going to provoke such a reaction, as the dismissal, in response to the video.
“It all depends on the time, he said. You never know when something will go viral. This is a new time. Videos are recorded everywhere, all the time. It would seem that this should encourage people to be nicer to strangers in public. But some do not hesitate constant video surveillance. Unfortunately, people will judge the rest of their lives for a moment. Everyone has a bad day. Cameras for mobile phones, security systems and video we have to review its behavior.”
The woman was fired after video of the rally for Black Lives Matter
A resident of Tennessee, caught on video with racial and homophobic shouts at the rally, Black Lives Matter, fired, writes the New York Post.
A woman named Sonia Holt shouted: “White lives matter, white lives better!” during a protest in Elizabethton on Saturday, July 4, and insulted a protester: “You homosexual piece of shit who will burn in hell.”
In another moment heard, as Holt says one protesting, “just a poor little black girl with a stupid mind.”
After the video became popular on social networks, the Keith Family Vision clinic in Johnson city said that Holt was fired.
“The most important thing that you need to understand: racism present in your community, whatever you may think about it,’ said Sierra Gilmer, who shot the video. Many people approached me, saying they didn’t realize that this is happening in Elizabethton, and did not realize that there are people like that”.
Holt video was filmed during a rally at the indoor Park bridge in Elizabethton organized by the initiative “New Panther”.
