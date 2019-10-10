In the US you can publish transcripts of conversations with Penny Zelensky
Vice-President Mike Pence is ready to make public the transcripts of telephone conversations with Vladimir Zelensky (pictured). Records should be clear, has the pressure on the Ukrainian President with the administration of the trump, to initiate an investigation against the family of Joe Biden.
The representatives of the Democratic party in Congress has already made a formal request to publication of the transcript of the conversation between Penny and Zelensky. Democrats suspect that someone from the team Pence was present when the controversial conversation Zelensky and trump, and then introduced the Vice President with details of the conversation, and, perhaps, with the recording of the conversation.
According to Politico, Pence, speaking to reporters, reiterated that the publication of transcripts will not mind and just discussing technical points with the lawyers of the White house.
Penny believes that there is no reason to assume the pressure of the trump in Zelensky, the more that the Ukrainian President himself said that there was no pressure. “The transcript clearly shows that the conversation of the President of the United States with President Zelensky is no mention of “quid Pro quo“, — said Vice-President of the United States.
Recall, the July phone conversation trump and Zelensky has led to a political scandal in the United States. In the United States was initiated by the procedure of impeachment of the President. The initiators suspect that Zelensky was pressured to begin an investigation against a political opponent trump, but against Joe Biden and his son. About this in detail in a material “FACTS” trump became involved in a scandal because of a conversation with Zelensky: why the U.S. President is threatened by impeachment.
