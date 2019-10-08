In the USA deer staged a pogrom in the beauty salon
October 8, 2019 | News | No Comments|
On long island in the U.S. state of new York the deer broke into a beauty salon. Video of the incident published by the TV channel ABC7 Eyewitness News.
The animal flew into the room, breaking a window and jumping over the visitor, who was sitting on the couch at the entrance. The woman got in the head with a hoof. Some time the deer was running around the beauty salon in search of a way and soon ran out the door.
The injured client suffered minor injuries to the head and feet and asked for help to doctors.
When the police arrived at the scene the animal had already escaped.