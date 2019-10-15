In the USA detained 13-year-old girl for threatening classmates with your finger
13-year-old girl from Kansas, USA, was charged with a crime for pointing a finger in the shape of a gun on his classmates.
A classmate of the accused from high school Westridge asked her who in the class she’d kill if she had the chance. In response, she allegedly put their fingers in a gesture resembling a gun, and pointed it at the four students and then himself.
The girl was sent to the office of school Director, and after consultation with other school staff, school specialist recommended to arrest her. The girl was detained by police and delivered to his mother.
In the documents of the court of Johnson County says that the girl “threatened to commit violence against other individuals with the intent to intimidate them, to cause the evacuation, lock or violation of the order.” It should appear at the hearing in the juvenile division of the district court.
Grandpa girl says that everything is “out of control”, he believes that the school had to deal with the incident without involving law enforcement.