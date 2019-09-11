In the USA the blogger gave wishing cars to 100 thousand dollars
All customers in the shop the machine was offered at a price thousands of times less than paid, the organizers of this action.
Good numeracy demonstrated a blogger from USA, sold cars, bought for the sum of 100 thousand dollars. It is reported by bigmir with reference to the MrBeast channel in YouTube.
Run Jimmy Donaldson, together with his assistants has acquired over a hundred thousand 12 dollars brand new. Next, a store was opened. Just like other dealers. Except for the price. All customers in the shop the machine was offered at a price thousands of times less than paid, the organizers of this action. Because the sale is not called. The price at the time of trading sometimes fell from $ 12 up to 5 up to 0, and then was accompanied by a bonus offer in 100 or even $ 1,000. What made the authors, giving good cars virtually for free, and even with a surcharge? For example, 69 cents for Hyundai, Toyota Venza for 50 cents, and Chevrolet Traverse for a whopping $ 2. You guessed it. The number of views in YouTube, of course. And, maybe, something else?
As for the counter in YouTube, everything is in order. Calculation has justified itself. For five days from August 29 to video ‘I opened the dealer store free cars’ has garnered over 27 million views. For reference. Every thousand views YouTube pays 10.32 USD.