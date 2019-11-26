In the USA the dog for an hour circling the car until the police arrive
In the U.S. state of Florida Labrador named Max in an hour yourself spinning the car in reverse. It is reported by the St. Louis police in Facebook.
It is reported that on Thursday, November 21, a man mistakenly drove into an unfamiliar neighborhood and got out of the car to ask for directions. Leaving, he accidentally slammed the car door. Meanwhile, his pet accidentally touched the lever, and the car went. This could lead to tragedy if the wheel has not been turned strongly to the left.
The car drove in a circle for about an hour, until firefighters arrived and police, who were able to open the door with the code lock the driver’s door. As a result dorozhno-transport incident has suffered one mailbox located near the road at home and a little scratched machine. Dog Max, as his master, — in the manner reported by law enforcement agencies.
