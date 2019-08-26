In the USA the first recorded death from Smoking electronic cigarettes
Center for control and prevention of diseases (CDC) claims that one of the patients died because of severe respiratory disease due to vaping. This is the first officially recognized a similar death in the U.S., according to The babel.
Experts are investigating a mysterious lung disease associated with the use of e-cigarettes. They reported that in 22 States the United States was 193 potential case, was for two months from June 28 to August 20.
According to CDC experts, they are now studying the effects of THC (one of the main cannabinoids), the main active substance in cannabis.
“In many cases, patients recognize the recent use of a product containing THC,” — said the head of the division of noncommunicable diseases CDC, Dr. Ileana arias.
It is known that there is a “black market” for cartridges that contain THC. They are usually sold legally through dispensaries of medical marijuana in some States. Users in online communities warn about the dangers of counterfeit cartridges.
The President of the American vaping Association Gregory Conley said Thursday in a statement that he was confident that the disease is caused by substances containing cannabis or synthetic drugs, but not nicotine.
Dr. Jennifer Layden, chief medical officer and state epidemiologist, Illinois, said that the patient, who later died, was “hospitalized with an unknown illness. He reported the recent use of electronic cigarettes.”
The Director of the CDC Robert Redfield said, “We are saddened to learn of the first death associated with the outbreak of severe lung disease among those who use vaping devices. This tragic death in Illinois reinforces serious concerns related to electronic cigarettes.”
The cause of the mysterious illness is not installed, but all the cases were somehow associated with vaping.
Victims have had these symptoms: cough, shortness of breath and fatigue as well as vomiting and diarrhea. There is no evidence that this infectious disease.
