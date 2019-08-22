In the USA the mother did not know that she is pregnant with triplets
Unexpected childbirth took doctors in the United States. A resident of the city of Sturgis, South Dakota, found out about her pregnancy, only during labor.
Prior to that, Dunnett of Glitz felt pain in my stomach, but chalked it up to kidney stones. When the woman once again felt a strange sensation, then went to the doctors.
The doctors found that no kidney stones the patient, and said patient is about to have triplets.
Soon Dunnett actually gave birth. Within four minutes, the light appeared two girls and a boy weighing less than two kilograms each. All the kids are healthy.
Now, Dunnett and her husband are parents to unexpected replenishment they already had two children – told the news, “Today” on TV channel “Ukraine”.