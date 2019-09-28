In the USA the symbol ‘OK’ admitted racist
The hand gesture “OK” was added to the expanding list of hate symbols used by supporters of white supremacy. American Jewish human rights non-governmental socio-political organization of the anti-defamation League announced dozens of new additions to its database. This writes CBS News.
As stated in the anti-defamation League, for the first time this symbol has become so important on some Internet services.
Soon it turned into a gesture adopted “in some circles as a sincere expression of white supremacy,” said the group’s civil rights.
The suspect in the new Zealand attack in March 2018 has shown this character during his appearance in court in March after his arrest for the murder of 51 people in mosques in Christchurch (new Zealand).
Among other new characters included in the list, haircut “bowl”, representing a cut in the shape of a bowl, reminiscent of the one worn by Charleston gunman Dylan Ruth. He was convicted for the fatal shootings of nine African-American congregation in 2015 and sentenced to death.
Many of the recently added characters appeared on the activities of the supporters of white supremacy, such as the rally “let’s Unite the right” in Charlottesville, and was also painted on the weapon used by the shooter of Christchurch, according to the anti-defamation League. Slogans and symbols appeared on the Internet on platforms such as 4chan, 8chan and Reddit before being moved to the main social networks such as Twitter and Facebook or even gaming platforms.
“It’s the latest business card racial hatred,’ said mark Pitcavage, senior researcher of the Centre for combating defamation against extremism. — While some symbols of hatred is short-lived, others live their lives and become tools of online trolling”.
We pay special attention to those characters that demonstrate durability, as well as characters that are moving from online use in the real world,” he added.
The anti-defamation League created a database in 2000 to help keep track of group hatred and to help law enforcement, educators and the public to recognize the symbols that serve as a warning about presence of extremists, supporters of white supremacy and anti-Semites.
“We believe that law enforcement and the public must be fully informed of the meaning of these symbols, which can serve as the first warning sign of the presence of haters in the community or school,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, Director General of the anti-defamation League.