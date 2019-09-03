In the West, Ontario woman died from the attack the three bears (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The provincial police said that 62-year-old woman died after an attack on her bears when she went to check on her dogs in Western Ontario.

Police in Ontario reported that they called her parents after she did not return to their cabin on Red Pine Island near the U.S. border on Sunday evening.

The woman was found dead, she was seriously injured. One of the dogs was also injured.

At the scene also found were three bears, one of them was shot because he became aggressive and tried to attack the officers.

The case is investigated by the Ministry of natural resources and forestry.