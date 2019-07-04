In the West, ridiculed revealing “skills” Russian tankers

На Западе высмеяли показательные «навыки» российских танкистов

Tank crews were forced to do “exercises”, not directly related to combat tasks.

The armed forces of the Russian Federation has organized an unusual demonstration of “effectiveness” of armored forces, which strongly reacted and abroad. This was reported by Bloomberg.

In particular, during the forum “Army-2019” tank crews of the T-80 cut watermelons melons with knives attached to the barrels of the guns, painted the markers of the star and was transformed into works of Peter Tchaikovsky.

“This is indisputable proof that the Russian tanks were superior to American counterparts in the art” — ironically noted expert on defense policy of the Russian Federation Rob Lee on Twitter.

The Russian command did not specify how these skills can help in this military service and especially in combat.

lenta.ua

