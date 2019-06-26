In the winery pig in the road ran away from the trailer vehicle
During transport to the winery pig escaped from the trailer. This was reported on the website of the city.
The incident happened at the traffic lights on Chekhov street.
The animal managed to get out of the trailer, while the car was stuck in traffic at traffic lights. The second pig in the trailer also tried to escape, but she failed.
The escaped animal was walking on the roadway between cars on the sidewalk side.
Then saw her on the bypass road. Caught the pig owner is unknown.
