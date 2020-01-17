In the women’s biathlon relay at the world Cup, the athlete closed the wrong target
In German Ruhpolding in the fifth stage of the biathlon world Cup hosted the women’s relay in which the victory was won by the Norwegians.
The Ukrainian Quartet has occupied 6-e a place.
During the race one of the shootings occurred tragicomic episode with the Russian team.
“The interesting thing was on the counter. See? Don’t know who stood in front of me, but opponent started to close the target on my installation”, – quotes an interview with Kristina Tool program Match-TV “Sport-Express”.
Kristina Reztsova
“It has been two envelope closed, I had to close only three. But we had to shoot all five rounds. I know the rules. I just had no choice. If the installation is closed, you still need to make five shots at targets. I did the same to me now, no complaints.
Need to shoot it at a target. You can’t shoot in the air or snow. Otherwise it would be considered a misfire. It would be necessary to charge additional ammunition,” said the Russian.
We will add that unexpected help competitors hasn’t helped the Russian national team ranked only 11th place.