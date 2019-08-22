In the work of Instagram and Facebook has undergone extensive crash: Ukraine also hooked
In the work of the popular social networks Instagram and Facebook on the 22nd of August there was a massive failure, which was captured by many countries, including Ukraine. About the global failure of the service said the service DownDetector.
More than half of customer complaints concern the inability to log in to your profile. Some people did go to your page, but a feed of posts is not updated. Among those who have had difficulties logging into the social network, many users are from Ukraine.
The most severe problems logging into Facebook the people living in the West coast of the US. Also significant problems in users from France, Belgium, UK, Netherlands and Germany.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, this is not the first crash for the last time. So, on August 19 in most parts of Europe, and the East coast of the U.S. and the countries of South America have stopped working Instagram.
