In the work of Instagram and Facebook, there was another crashing (map)

July 16, 2019

In the social networks Instagram and Facebook failed.. this is according to the service Downdetector.

On the map, which displays messages related to the problem, it is seen that in the first place to fail Instagram , involved residents of the United States. To work the social network to complain on the East and West coast of the United States. Some reports of malfunctions received from France, the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.

Problem with Facebook in the most affected European users. A significant number of complaints come from the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Poland. The majority of users (59%) does not appear news feed, 20% is not obtained log in to the social network.

Users in Ukraine about problems with access to social networks is not misleading.

As previously reported “FACTS”, July 3 was a large-scale failure of the Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp messenger. Users complained of problems with loading images.

