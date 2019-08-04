In the work of Instagram and Facebook, there was another crashing
Users of Instagram and Facebook on Sunday, August 4, complain of problems with applications.
This is according to the Downdetector service, which records problems with social networking.
Users of Facebook can’t login to their accounts.
On the part of users Instagram is not updated news feed, some can’t log in the account. In addition, there are problems when viewing Stories.
In Ukraine on the failure of the app is misleading users from Vinnitsa and Kiev. Also problems have arisen among users in the US, Brazil, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Poland, UK, Russia, Japan.
We will remind, the previous large-scale failure in the work of these social networks was recorded in mid-July. Then users would not show news feed and I couldn’t log in.
As reported by “FACTS”, the company Facebook plans to update the name of the applications Instagram and WhatsApp.
