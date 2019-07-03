In the work of Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook fails
Thousands of users complained about the failure in the social networks Facebook and Instagram as well as WhatsApp messenger. This is according to the website .
More than 80% of users of Facebook wrote about the problems with uploading images, and another 10% reported problems with the news feed. Complaints were received from users in the US, UK, Western Europe, Singapore and Latin America.
About 90% wrote also complained about the work tape Instagram. Among them – inhabitants of the same regions of the world, and users from Moscow.
Users WhatsApp the most complained about problems connecting to the server, and playback voice messages.
Visit Instagram on Twitter it is reported that at present specialists are working on the Troubleshooting.