In the work of the global Instagram crashing: for the largest cities of Ukraine
In most parts of Europe, and the East coast of the U.S. and the countries of South America have stopped working Instagram. 19 Aug about the global failure of the service said the service DownDetector.
More than half of customer complaints concern the inability to log in to your profile. Every third got to go to your page, but a feed of posts is not updated. About 11% of the complaints related to problems with the publication of new posts — issued error message.
In Ukraine, the failures noticed by Instagram users in Kiev, Kharkov, Odessa, Dnieper. Most complaints relate to failing to connect to the service.
We will remind, last large-scale failure of the popular social network was recorded on 7 August to 4 August.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter